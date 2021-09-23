Morrison To Wait For Focus Group Research Before Deciding If He’s For Or Against Extremist Riots

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has confirmed he will make a statement in the coming days about the violent protests in Melbourne, blaming lengthy lead times on focus group research for his lack of a response to date.

Speaking to journalists from the US, Morrison said he didn’t want to rush to judgement.

“It’s a tricky one. On the one hand you’ve got people urinating on public memorials, spitting on health workers and doing the Nazi salute. But on the other hand, that’s a demographic that could be important to us at the next election. So it’s worth waiting to find out more,” he told journalists.

He said in situations such as these, it was important not to form an opinion. “It would be very easy for me to just rush out and say, ‘spitting on a nurse is bad’. But I think it’s more prudent to first wait to see what the Australian public thinks about spitting on nurses. Particularly those living in marginal electorates.

“I think we can all agree it’s preferable to be led by data rather than some sort of vague morals”.

