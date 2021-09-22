Follow The Shovel

The Nation
“Fuck the rules!” say men wearing Government-mandated high visibility clothing designed to reduce accidents on building sites

A group of men yelling “No-one can tell me what to do!”, and “My body, my choice!”, have all turned up to a protest wearing the same government-mandated high vis PPE.

Being sure to correctly wear the luminescent clothing that is proven to improve public health outcomes thanks to its easily discernible colourway, the men said they would never do what the authorities told them.

“As if I’m going to support a mandated work requirement,” said one man, who originally picked up his vest and hard hat at a compulsory occupational health and safety briefing last year.

