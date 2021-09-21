Pfizer To Be Approved For 5-11 Year Olds In The US Next Month, Meaning It Could Be Available In Australia As Soon As 2032

Pfizer has announced that its vaccine has been successfully trialled on children aged 5-11 years, which is coincidentally the same number of years it will take for approval to be granted in Australia.

Health Minister Greg Hunt said the exciting development meant a pre-schooler would be eligible for the jab when they turned 12, as per the current rollout regime. “But a child who isn’t born yet will be able to get the jab before their eleventh birthday, all going to plan, which is really great news for thousands of unborn Australians” he said.

Mr Hunt said there was no need to rush the approvals process. “We need to take the time to get this right, to make sure this vaccine has the highest efficacy possible. And the best way to do that is to allow enough time to pass for the pandemic to be over”

Mr Hunt confirmed he had not placed an order for more vaccines yet and instead will wait until closer to the time and then get some second-hand ones from Poland.

