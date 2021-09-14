Drug Kingpin Says $1 Million Found Stashed In His House Is A ‘Blind Trust’

A man who was found to have a hidden stash of over a million dollars in unmarked bills has told police he can’t explain the origin of the money, given it is a blind trust.

Asked by detectives to explain how he earned the money, the man – who is alleged to be the head of a drug trafficking network – was apologetic. “I couldn’t tell you mate, sorry,” he told police, shrugging his shoulders. “As a potential beneficiary I have no access to information about the conduct and funding of the trust”.

He said the origin of the money was anyone’s guess. “I’m just sitting there minding my own business and the next thing you know I’ve got a mil in cash stashed behind an air conditioning vent. No idea where it came from. If I knew I’d tell you. But … unfortunately, you know, it’s a blind trust, so …”

He stressed everything was above board. “What I can tell you is that all of the contributions were made to me, or were for my benefit, in a purely personal capacity”.

