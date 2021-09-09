Man On Ventilator Frantically Trying To Learn How To Live With COVID

A man in an intensive care unit in Sydney was today desperately trying to learn to live with the COVID-19 virus.

Connected to a ventilator and his heart-rate dropping, the man was told it was time to adjust his mindset.

“We need to change the way we think about this thing. We can’t live in fear of it. It’s not sustainable. We need to move forward. That is our goal,” he was told.

Figures today found that five people were unable to learn to live with the virus.

