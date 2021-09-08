An American man who took the horse wormer Ivermectin to cure COVID-19 has been humanely destroyed. He was forty-eight.

The man, who had recently posted about his self-researched treatment on social media, presented to an emergency department last night with severe hoof and udder pain. Doctors assessed the man and made the decision to put him out of his misery.

A spokesperson for the hospital said it was the most humane thing to do. “He had a promising racing career ahead of him, so this was a tough decision. On the plus side, he was completely worm-free”.

With Chris Auld

