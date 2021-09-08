Greg Hunt Accepts Pfizer’s Meeting Request From Last June

Typing “Ready to go if you guys are!” Health Minister Greg Hunt has pressed ‘accept’ on the Outlook meeting request he received from Pfizer last June and said he is excited to chat about the new vaccine they have on offer.

“What have you got for me guys?” Mr Hunt said, after making some obligatory small talk about the pandemic and working from home.

“Sorry it’s taken so long to get back to you on this meeting request. You wouldn’t believe how busy it’s been with these new outbreaks in Sydney and Melbourne. Unavoidable I’m afraid!

“Now, I hear you have some sort of vaccine on offer. Is that right?” Mr Hunt said, taking a sip from his cup of tea.

After listening to the company’s pitch, Mr Hunt asked if they was any wriggle room on price, before thanking them for their time. “We’ll add it to the pile of things to consider. All the best!”

