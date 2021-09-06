Morrison Says Afghanistan War Was Responsibility Of The States

The Afghanistan war was a disaster that Daniel Andrews never should have signed up to, Scott Morrison told journalists today.

“As you would know, the constitution clearly spells out the responsibilities of the states and the responsibilities of the federal government, and it’s very clear that national defence strategy – particularly when it ends badly – is a state responsibility. Just like aged care and quarantine,” the PM said.

He said the situation in Afghanistan could have been avoided. “What’s happening in Afghanistan right now is a tragedy. There’s no other word for it. And had it not been for the reckless decisions of leaders in Victoria, Queensland and Western Australia, we wouldn’t be here today”.

He praised NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian for avoiding war in the Middle East. “I will note that the Premier of NSW has never once suggested we go to war in Afghanistan. Not once”.

Like this? Donate to The Shovel. And follow us on Email | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

SHARE THIS STORY