Kmart Plate ‘Embarrassed And Remorseful’ After Being Videoed In Same Room As Nadia Bartel

A Kmart plate that featured in a viral video has released a statement this evening, saying it is “embarrassed and remorseful” for being videoed in the same room as Nadia Bartel.

In a short post, the plate asked for forgiveness and said it hoped to re-earn the public’s trust.

“I have let you all down by my actions. I am incredibly embarrassed and remorseful for my conduct. It does not reflect the flatware’s brand or values”, the plate stated.



“For many years, my colleagues and I – the hard-working cups and bowls of Kmart – have prided ourselves on our association with people who are famous for reasons other than being the ex-partner of an ex-football player. We can, and will, do better.

“I take full responsibility and I am committed to taking all necessary steps to ensure I make better choices in future”.

The plate went on to address the fact that it was videoed without a mask.



“In terms of the public health orders, we fully support the rules in Victoria regarding the wearing of masks. We encourage all flatware, be it a fancy schmancy Villeroy and Boch bowl, or a second-hand cup from your local Vinnies, to do as we say and not as we did. If you cannot maintain a 1.5 metre distance between yourself and the nose of someone with hundreds of thousands of Instagram followers, please, wear a mask”.

By Martin Welzel

