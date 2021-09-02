Follow The Shovel

Joe Rogan Back To Full Health

Saying his mane had never looked glossier, podcaster Joe Rogan has told his listeners he’s made a full recovery from COVID-19, after taking a range of drugs, including ivermectin.

“I’ve been out for a run on the track this morning, put the saddle back on for the first time in a week. No worms, everything feels great,” he said.

“A lot of people have been saying my podcasting days were over, that I should be put out to pasture. But I never listen to the haters. I’ve always been a chaff-bag-half-full kinda guy”.

He said the only remaining ailment was a sore throat. “It’s fair to say I’m a little horse”.

