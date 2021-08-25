Morrison Becomes Longest Serving Liberal PM Since Peta Credlin

Scott Morrison has become the longest serving Prime Minister since Peta Credlin held the role between 2013-15.

Credlin, who now works as a conspiracy theorist on the Sky News network, was a controversial Prime Minister, criticised for letting her assistant, Tony Abbott, attend cabinet meetings and Question Time. But Credlin defended the decision at the time, insisting Abbott had no real power and was just there to take notes.

Morrison is also set to overtake Julia Gillard’s tenure as Prime Minister later this week. He says he now has greater respect for the Labor PM’s achievements after his wife told him to imagine Julia Gillard was his daughter.

Morrison has now been in the top role for 1096 days and insists he will start working soon.

