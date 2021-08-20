New, Simpler Method For Working Out NSW COVID Restrictions Revealed

With COVID-19 restrictions in NSW changing almost daily, it can be hard to keep up with the latest rules. But we’ve identified a quick hack that can simplify the process – just check what restrictions Gladys Berejiklian ruled out 3 weeks ago and these will be the restrictions in force today.

If the Premier refers to a restriction as ‘something that they only do in Victoria’, then there is even more certainty that it will be implemented as a new and essential measure in the very near future.

Sydney resident Jo Canaby said the new approach was much clearer. “I’ve found it so hard to keep up with what I can and can’t do. But now I can tune into Gladys’s 11am presser, just listen out for the things she says won’t happen, and then lock them in for mid September”.

