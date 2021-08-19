Australia Offers Immediate Asylum To All Au Pairs Trapped In Afghanistan

Saying it was a humanitarian crisis that demanded the nation’s urgent attention, Immigration Minister Peter Dutton has confirmed Australia will do whatever it can to rescue and relocate any full-time nannies currently working in Kabul.

“When you look at those pictures coming out of Kabul, your mind goes straight to ‘are there any carers who could provide quality in-home services to my friends’ kids?’,” Mr Dutton said.

“The desperation I’m seeing on faces is real. Do you know how hard it is to get a decent full-time au pair these days?”

The offer means that Australia may need to increase its refugee intake by as much as four or five. “That’s the kind of nation we are though. We do what we have to do to help,” Dutton said.

To facilitate the airlift, Australia will send five RAAF cargo planes to enable enough space for each of the five au pairs.

Like this? Donate to The Shovel. And follow us on Email | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

SHARE THIS STORY