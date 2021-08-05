BREAKING: Victoria To Go Into Short, Sharp Continuous Lockdown

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews says the state will head into a quick continuous lockdown in order to avoid the prolonged lockdown currently taking place in NSW.

Announcing the measures today, the Premier said the lockdown would start at 8pm, but would not clash with the current lockdown already in place. “What we don’t want is to end up in is a situation where we’re in lockdown the whole time. That’s why we’ve made this decision”.

He said he was confident that the state would be out of the 7-day lockdown within the next few weeks or so. “You only get 10 to 12 chances to get on top of this thing”.

Scott Morrison said lockdowns should be avoided at all costs and were the only sensible strategy.

