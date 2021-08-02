Pro-Lockdown Rally Held In Sydney

A pro-lockdown rally in Sydney has been hailed a huge success after absolutely no-one turned up.

Millions of people across the city did not come to the rally, which didn’t begin in the CBD before not spreading to suburbs across Sydney.

One participant who wasn’t at the rally said the protest stretched further than the eye could see. “Not a single person for kilometres. Incredible”.

Police, who didn’t attend the rally, said there were no arrests. A man didn’t punch a horse.

The next rally is due to be held tomorrow.

