Morrison Says Vaccines Will Have Us Opening Up Within Months, In Speech He Gave Last Year

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says Australia’s vaccination program will pave the way for the country to open up in the next five months, in a speech delivered in October last year and again yesterday.

“We now have a clear plan for our vaccination rollout which will mean we can avoid the constant lockdowns that have caused so much frustration this year,” Morrison said yesterday, echoing his speech in 2020 when he said, “We now have a clear plan for our vaccination rollout which will mean we can avoid the constant lockdowns that have caused so much frustration this year”.

“We’ve got a pathway out of this which means that life is going to look pretty different by March/December <pick whichever is appropriate>” his speech notes read.

The PM said all Australians trapped overseas would be home by Christmas, although it was unclear which Christmas he meant.

Like this? Donate to The Shovel. And follow us on Email | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

SHARE THIS STORY