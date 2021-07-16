Follow The Shovel

Sydney Man Has Tips For Melbourne Friends On Getting Through Lockdown

Having done the hard yards himself, Sydney man Jeremy Richards says he’s more than happy to pass on a few tips to his mates in Melbourne on getting through the slog of a COVID-19 lockdown.

In a Facebook post, the Bondi man said he just wanted to help out his Melbourne friends in whatever way he could.

“I’ve been living this the past few weeks, so I know what you’ve got ahead of you. It’s a little scary at first, but take it from someone who’s been there – you’ll be fine,” he began, before listing his top tips.

“Definitely get plenty of exercise. That’s key.

“Baking is great if that’s your thing.

“I’ve found lots of little ‘Spoonvilles’ popping up around the place – loads of fun! Google it and you’ll see what I’m talking about.  

“By about day three it’s starts being a bit of grind (you’ll know what I mean when you get there) so it’s useful to get into a routine.

“Home-schooling – oh my god. I’m not going to sugar-coat this guys, it’s going to be tough if you’ve got kids! Just go with it and I’m sure you’ll work it out.

“Check on your neighbours – especially the older ones.

“When it all gets too much, I like to do some retail therapy – browsing Harvey Norman or shopping for luxury goods is a great way to spend a day.

“And remember, you’ve got this!”

