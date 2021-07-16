Sydney Man Has Tips For Melbourne Friends On Getting Through Lockdown

Having done the hard yards himself, Sydney man Jeremy Richards says he’s more than happy to pass on a few tips to his mates in Melbourne on getting through the slog of a COVID-19 lockdown.

In a Facebook post, the Bondi man said he just wanted to help out his Melbourne friends in whatever way he could.

“I’ve been living this the past few weeks, so I know what you’ve got ahead of you. It’s a little scary at first, but take it from someone who’s been there – you’ll be fine,” he began, before listing his top tips.

“Definitely get plenty of exercise. That’s key.

“Baking is great if that’s your thing.

“I’ve found lots of little ‘Spoonvilles’ popping up around the place – loads of fun! Google it and you’ll see what I’m talking about.

“By about day three it’s starts being a bit of grind (you’ll know what I mean when you get there) so it’s useful to get into a routine.

“Home-schooling – oh my god. I’m not going to sugar-coat this guys, it’s going to be tough if you’ve got kids! Just go with it and I’m sure you’ll work it out.

“Check on your neighbours – especially the older ones.

“When it all gets too much, I like to do some retail therapy – browsing Harvey Norman or shopping for luxury goods is a great way to spend a day.

“And remember, you’ve got this!”

