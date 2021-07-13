Morrison Dismisses Claims He Is NSW Centric, Saying He Governs For All 8.1 Million Australians

An angry Scott Morrison has hit back at the Victorian Government’s claims he gives special treatment to New South Wales, saying he works tirelessly for each and every one of Australia’s 8.16 million citizens.

Wearing a Sharks scarf and a Blues cap, Mr Morrison said he was offended by the notion that he only looked after his own.

“I don’t care where you’re from – I really don’t. Whether you’re from somewhere in the south of the country like Cronulla, or up north in Avalon I am your Prime Minister. Whether you’re from Bondi in Sydney, or all the way out in Penrith in Western Australia, I work for you.

He said his job meant he had the opportunity to see parts of the nation he had previously not visited. “Like North Ryde. Previously I’d only ever been to Ryde.

“One of the things about this pandemic is that it’s brought us closer together – all 128 local council areas. And in my time as Prime Minister I’ve had the good fortune to visit a great many of them”.

Asked whether he had plans to visit Melbourne, the PM said he would go there as soon as international borders re-open.

Like this? Donate to The Shovel. And follow us on Email | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

SHARE THIS STORY