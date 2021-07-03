“Australians On Track To The Path Leading To The Bridge That’s Heading In The Direction Of The Road To Normalcy”: Morrison

Calling it a ‘new deal’ for Australia’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has outlined the roadmap for Australia’s pathway to the journey towards our passage that will take us to the finish line.

“We now have a map to get us to the four-stage horizon pathway,” Mr Morrison announced, being careful to point out that he doesn’t actually hold the map.

“While we don’t know how long it will take to get there, or how we will get there, or where we will get to when we get there, or why we’re going, or when we’ll leave, or who will be coming with us, Australians should feel reassured knowing that, after 17 months, we now have a clear course towards the highway horizon outcome. I won’t be taking any questions. Thank you”.

The new approach will begin at some point in the future and has already started. It is subject to change.

_____

With Donald Mackay

