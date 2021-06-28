Follow The Shovel

The Nation
Berejiklian Announces Sydney Lockdown Area To Be Extended To Include Entire Fucking Country

Sydney’s lockdown area will be extended to include the outer suburbs of Perth, Darwin and Brisbane, the NSW Premier has confirmed.

In an emergency press briefing this morning, Ms Berejiklian said she had made the difficult decision to push the existing Blue Mountains boundary a further 3,500 km west. The lockdown in Sydney’s northern beaches will now extend to Noosa.

“This lockdown now includes all of the Greater Sydney area – from Bondi to Cottesloe,” the Premier said. “We need to do this for the rest of the country”.

Asked if the restrictions would also extend to Adelaide and Hobart, Ms Berejiklian said she wasn’t aware of those suburbs.

With Donald Mackay

