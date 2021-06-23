Sydneysiders Not Allowed To Leave Metro Area Unless It’s To Visit The Gravestone Of An English Relative Who Died 190 Years Ago

Under tough new COVID restrictions announced in NSW today, residents will not be allowed to leave the Sydney metropolitan area unless it is to make an essential side-trip to research family history, or have a few drinks with the locals in Cornwall, England.

Announcing the new measures today, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian urged Sydneysiders to reconsider the need to leave their homes. “We need to take this seriously. So unless it’s essential business, like a performative photo shoot in an English pub, or a weird side trip to visit the grave of someone you never knew, please do the right thing and stay put”.

Federal authorities have backed the strict stance and taken the opportunity to clarify rules on overseas travel for Australians.

“We want to reiterate that you may not travel overseas to visit sick parents or to attend the funeral service of a family member, unless of course that family member has been dead for two centuries, in which case, go for it,” a government spokesperson said.

Tip us a few bucks. And follow us on Email | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

SHARE THIS STORY