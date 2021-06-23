‘Do I Need To Wear A Mask While Doing Lines Of Coke?’ And 9 Other Questions From Sydney’s Eastern Suburbs

With Sydney’s Eastern suburbs facing a growing outbreak, we’ve collated some of the most common questions about the new restrictions.

#1 Distancing: Do I need to keep a 1.5 metre distance from my Porsche Cayenne and the Land Rover Vogue next to me in the supermarket carpark, or can I just be a fuckwit and park across two spaces as usual?

#2 Masks: Are masks required while doing lines of coke outside, or just while in homes and offices?

#3 QR Codes: Whenever I go to check in at my day spa with my phone, my phone’s camera is always pointing back at me (I think I permanently changed the setting ages ago). Do I just show the person at reception the selfie I took, or should I upload it to Instagram with a #Covidlyfe hashtag?

#4 Density limits: How many litres of lip filler can I have per square centimetre?

#5 Panic buying: In amongst all the craziness, we bought three investment properties last week. Are there likely to be per-customer limits introduced?

#6 Police powers: How much is the fine if your mask doesn’t match your activewear? If I see a crime being committed should I report it to police?

#7 Tests: I’ve heard COVID tests involve putting something up your nose. Can I just pay in cash when I get there?

#8 Symptoms: What are the first signs that house prices are about to drop?

#9 Differing Viewpoints: I understand there are a lot of different views and we need to be open to all of them. But can we all agree that the window table at Icebergs on a Saturday afternoon is the best?

#10 Exceptions: My Mum is desperately sick and lives in Britain. Can I still go to Port Douglas for a girls’ weekend next month?

Tip us a few bucks. And follow us on Email | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

SHARE THIS STORY