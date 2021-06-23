Great Barrier Reef ‘Not White Enough’ Pauline Hanson Says

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson has criticised a campaign to stop the bleaching of Australia’s Great Barrier Reef, saying it is time to accept that the experimentation with colour hasn’t worked.

“Australians are sick and tired of all these different colours taking over our reef. Well enough’s enough. This is Australia. This is our culture. And if you want to be part of our reef then you need to adopt our colour, which is white,” Ms Hanson said.

The One Nation leader, said she wasn’t surprised the reef was now split into white and coloured areas. “The coloured coral simply refuse to integrate”.

