Mattel Issues Safety Recall For Julie Bishop Doll Over Fears It Sends Children To Indefinite Detention

Toy company Mattel has issued an urgent recall notice for its Julie Bishop Barbie Doll, following reports some children had been sent to an island detention facility after playing with the toy.

In a lengthy statement, Mattel said the doll contained glamorous clothing and a slick Instagram feed which could trick children into thinking the doll was harmless.

“The clothes and suitcase are just for pretending,” the statement read. “Once you look past the costume this toy can be a hazard”.

One distressed parent said she hadn’t seen her daughter since yesterday. “One minute she’s playing with the doll, the next thing you know she’s on Manus Island without access to proper facilities”.

More to come.

