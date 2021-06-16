New $25k Home Buyers Grant Allows Sydney Couple To Put Deposit On Dream Car Parking Space

A new $25k ‘Home Buyers Grant’, announced by the NSW Government this week, has enabled young professionals Samantha Green and Elliot Ramshaw to finally put a deposit on the Western Sydney car parking spot of their dreams.

“We’re still pinching ourselves,” Green said, after putting in the winning bid for the coveted spot, which was previously home to a beige Toyota Camry on blocks. “We’ve had our eye on this place for a long time. We can’t wait to move in.”

Asked if they were forced to make more sacrifices compared to their parents’ generation, Ramshaw said, “Well, we knew when we got together we wouldn’t be able to move straight into our dream home. But buying a well-paved bit of bitumen large enough to erect a two-person tent is a great foot in the door. Or foot in the nylon flap, as the case may be”.

Green said the couple didn’t have any plans to renovate the property straight away but will consider re-painting the lines down the track. “There’s so much we want to do with the place,” she said.

NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet said the grant would mean more Millennials will be able to crack into the Sydney property market. “Expect to see a lot more tents in car parks. Owning a 12 square metre patch of bitumen – it’s the Australian dream”.

By Chris Auld

