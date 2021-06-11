Man At Pub Just Assumes Lilibet Is Name Of New Sports Betting Company

A man punting on the dogs at a local pub is unaware that Lilibet is the name of Harry and Meghan’s new child and not a new online gambling company.

Richie Brackworth from Sydney said he’d been hearing a lot about this new Lilibet thing recently, but was frustrated when he was unable to find the Lilibet app on his phone.

“I’ve got Sportsbet, Pointsbet, GoBet, WinnersBet, PalmerBet, BlueBet, Bet365 and UniBet … but I’m not seeing Lilibet,” he said.

Brackworth said he’d been Googling ‘Lilibet’ all afternoon. “I was hoping to get an introductory bonus bet for race 6 at Sandown, but all I’m getting is pictures of some princess in America. Strange launch strategy”.

Harry and Meghan launched their second child this week. They have not ruled out selling the naming rights to a betting company in the future.

