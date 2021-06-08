Sydney Journalist Writes 1000-Word Think Piece Telling Victorians How They Feel About Being In Lockdown

A journalist in Sydney has used a weekly column to remind Victorians what they feel about being restricted to their homes again.

After catching up with friends for brunch in a local café to discuss the party they went to the night before, the journalist wrote that he knows exactly what it’s like to be Victorian.

The helpful column also included some useful tips and advice for Victorians, based on not having been through anything remotely similar before.

It finished with five reasons why Sydney has had fewer outbreaks than Melbourne, based on information that was totally made up.

