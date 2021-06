We’ve Pitched A New Show To Netflix: 60 Minutes Of Senator James Paterson Reading Out Our Tweets

You may have seen the pilot episode in Senate Estimates yesterday. If not, watch the clip below.

We’re sure you’ll agree that this concept has legs. Emotion, drama, twists and turns. And the performance.

Pretty sure it’ll become a top-rating, multi-season show.

Tip us a few bucks. And follow us on Email | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

SHARE THIS STORY