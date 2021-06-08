Biloela Family Allowed Into Australia After Revealing They Are Gameshow Hosts

A family who has been detained on Christmas since being forcibly removed from a Queensland town three years ago have announced they are the hosts of an exciting new game show called Who Wants To Marry A Celebrity Masked Apprentice. They have been granted immediate entry into the country.

The federal government, who ordered the family be bundled into vans and removed from their home in Biloela, Queensland, says if it had known the family had a talent for fronting superficial reality TV shows, it would never have detained them in the first place.

“From what we understand, this new show will see C grade celebrities put their entrepreneurial skills to the test while wearing hilarious masks and getting married to each other. It’s exactly the type of talent we want to attract to Australia. We’re so sorry for the mix-up,” Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews said.

The family will be returned to Brisbane where they can quarantine at a place of their choosing.

