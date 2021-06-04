Follow The Shovel

CLOSE
New Four Corners Episode To Explore PM’s Links To Crazy Conspiracy Group

Other News

New Covid Payment To Provide $500 For Those Working 20 Hours A Week, Or $22 Million For Those Who Own A Chain Of Furniture, Bedding And Electrical Stores
AFL Matches In Adelaide To Go Ahead Without Ball
Nine Graphs That Explain The Government’s Progress In Tackling The Virus

The ABC’s Four Corners will go ahead with an episode examining the Prime Minister’s connections to a strange conspiracy group that believes there is an invisible being in the sky who hates gay people and knows when you’re having a wank.

The bizarre conspiracy alleges that a ‘judgement day’ will come when non-believes will be rounded up and thrown into a pit of fire. To avoid the fire, believers must perform specific rituals and make shit-tonnes of money.

It is alleged that the Prime Minister is well connected within the conspiracy sect, even inviting a senior member of the sect to an offical meeting in Washington DC.

The group, who often communicate by speaking a made-up, childlike language, is an offshoot of a larger group which believes a woman who had never had sex gave birth to a boy who could walk on water.

It is also alleged the Prime Minister may have links to QAnon.

Tip us a few bucks. And follow us on Email | Facebook Twitter Instagram

SHARE THIS STORY
Become a Shovel member. Or follow us on Email | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram