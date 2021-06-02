Nursing Home Resident Starts Training For Australian Olympic Team In Order To Be Prioritised For COVID Jab

Eighty-three year old Nancy Hanneberry has set her sights on the Tokyo Olympics, saying it the only way she is likely to be taken seriously by the government and receive a COVID-19 vaccination.

With all Australian Olympic athletes fully vaccinated, Mrs Hanneberry said qualifying for the 800 metres women’s race was her best chance of protecting herself against the deadly virus.

“I was told I was in category 1A, but it turns out there was a category 1AA. Running the qualifying time of sub two minutes over 800 metres is unlikely for an 83 year-old, but still more likely than seeing a competent vaccine rollout in place by July,” she said.

Health Minister Greg Hunt has confirmed that all nursing home residents will be vaccinated well before the Paris Olympics in 2024.

The Prime Minister has reminded Mrs Hanneberry that it is not a race.

Tip us a few bucks. And follow us on Email | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

SHARE THIS STORY