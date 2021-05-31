Greg Hunt Reassures Nursing Home Residents That He Was Vaccinated In March

Health Minister Greg Hunt has called for calm following confirmation of a COVID-19 case in a Melbourne nursing home, reminding residents that he has already received his vaccination.

In a statement late yesterday afternoon Mr Hunt said the vaccination rollout was going as planned. “As I’ve said before, this is not a race and I got vaccinated three months ago.

“I know a lot of you have only received one jab – some of you none. But I want to assure you that 100% of federal health ministers are now fully vaccinated. So as you sit isolated in your nursing home room tonight, rest assured there is no way that I can catch the virus”.

He said the government had learnt from the nursing home crisis last year and had urgently vaccinated senior government ministers. “It’s not just me, there are dozens of others – including the Prime Minister himself – who is fully vaccinated”.

