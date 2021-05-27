Morrison Offers Condolences To Victorians Going Into Lockdown: ‘I Know What It’s Like To Do Absolutely Fucking Nothing’

Scott Morrison has offered words of support to those in Melbourne facing at least a week in lockdown, saying he knows what it’s like to do absolutely nothing at all.

In a Facebook video this afternoon, Mr Morrison said he stood with all Melburnians.

“To those of you not able to turn up to work, I know what it’s like. I haven’t turned up to work since 2008.

“To those of you who can’t tick of that to-do list this weekend anymore, I’m with you. Although I find it’s generally easier to not have a to-do list in the first place and then you won’t be held accountable when things don’t get done.

“To those of you who have no idea what you’re going to do, neither to I. And that’s got nothing to do with lockdown”.

Mr Morrison paid an empathy consultant $2.5 million to consult on the video.

