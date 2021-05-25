Morrison Finally Responds To Quarantine Debacle By Announcing $600 Million Gas Plant

After months of inaction, the Morrison Government has finally responded to the growing vaccination and quarantine crisis in Australia by committing $600 million to build a gas-fired power plant in the Hunter Valley.

Answering journalists’ questions about the need for a concerted campaign to increase vaccination rates, Mr Morrison said the new plant would deliver 660 megawatts of energy and create at least ten new jobs.

With only 2% of the Australian population fully vaccinated, and still no sign of a dedicated quarantine facility, Mr Morrison said the new gas plant would be designed to respond quickly to peaks in energy demand and stabalise the grid.

“We are facing a crisis. This is something we need to move quickly on and dedicate proper resources to”.

Buy us a coffee. Or follow us on Email | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

SHARE THIS STORY