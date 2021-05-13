Follow The Shovel

‘Oceans Fourteen’ Just Matt Damon Breaking Into A TAB To Put A Bet On A Dog

The new Oceans movie will tell the story of how Linus Caldwell (Matt Damon) constructs an elaborate plan to break into a suburban betting facility after hours so he can put a bet on race 14 at Wentworth Park.

In the movie, which began filming in NSW yesterday, Damon recruits a few mates he’s made during the day to help him bust into the gaming room of the local pub, promising them a percentage of the winnings or a schooner of Tooheys New, whichever is worth more.

The group maps out a plan to distract the staff closing up for the night by staging a fight out the front of the pub, while Damon sneaks in the front door hidden inside a beer keg.

But things go wrong when one of the gang members stops on the way for a kebab, throwing the plans into disarray.

George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Julia Roberts were unavailable for filming.

