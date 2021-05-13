Call Centre Receiving Unusually High Volume Of Calls For 4,563rd Day Straight

The contact centre of a large banking organisation is currently experiencing a level of calls not seen since yesterday, it has been revealed.

It is the 4,563rd day in a row the organisation has received such an unexpectedly high number of phone calls.

“Just like yesterday, and the day before that, we’ve been suddenly and unexpectedly swamped yet again,” a spokesperson for the bank said, after a three-hour hold.

Asked whether the organisation should consider investing in more call centre staff, the spokesperson said that it wasn’t necessary. “Today was just a once-in-a-24-hour event”.

The company reminded customers that your call is important to them.

