Follow The Shovel

CLOSE
The Nation
Frydenberg Starts Budget Speech With Reminder That All Figures Are Correct To Closest $60 Billion

Other News

Government Announces Budget Surplus Of Negative $161 Billion
Frydenberg Starts Budget Speech With Reminder That All Figures Are Correct To Closest $60 Billion
$230 Billion In Budget Earmarked For Empathy Training

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has delivered the federal budget, beginning his speech by noting that the figures had been checked and were correct, give or take $60 billion.

“Mr Speaker, we’ve done a lot of number crunching over the past few weeks to make sure everything is in order and I am pleased to say Mr Speaker that, with a small rounding error here and there, these figures are absolutely accurate”.

Mr Frydenberg announced an additional $10 billion in infrastructure spending over the next financial year, with the caveat that it could be $70 billion or negative $50 billion. The government has also set aside between -$58 billion and $62 billion for aged care packages, and a further -$47.5 to $72.5 billion in tax cuts.

The speech lasted for approximately 60 minutes. Or two hours. Or didn’t happen at all.

Buy us a cheap coffee. Or follow us on Email | Facebook Twitter Instagram

SHARE THIS STORY
Become a Shovel member. Or follow us on Email | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram