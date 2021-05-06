“Now Is Not The Time To Talk About Building A Quarantine Facility”

There will be other times to talk about building a purpose built facility to properly accommodate returning Australians, but that time is not now, the Prime Minister has told journalists.

In a press conference to announce imaginary increases to childcare funding, Mr Morrison batted away questions about quarantine facilities.

“I know that some of you are desperate to talk about that, but it is not appropriate. Not now; not today. Remember it has only been 14 months since this virus hit our shores. It is too soon. Let’s wait for this virus to pass first, before we speculate about how we might tackle it,” he said.

The PM said speaking about these matters now was insensitive.

“It is in poor taste to talk about the failure to respond to a pandemic while that pandemic is still taking place.

“There will be other days to talk about how we’ve massively fucked this up – choosing to jail Australian citizens rather than providing proper quarantine facilities. But today is not that day. Today is a day to talk about a potential war with China”.

