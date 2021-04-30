Laming says empathy course helped him put himself in someone else’s shoes. Without their consent. While hiding in a bush.

Disgraced Queensland MP Andrew Laming says the empathy training course he was asked to complete has helped him appreciate that there are many different viewpoints from which to spy on people.

Laming said he had learnt how to think more deeply about what other people think and feel. “It’s not just about me. It’s also about what other people think about me. That’s a really important lesson I’ve learnt.

“The course talked a lot about walking a mile in someone else’s shoes, and that’s not something I’d considered before. You don’t even need to ask them – just sneak up behind them, take their shoes while they’re not looking and then walk away wearing them”.

