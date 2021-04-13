Man Who Had Brief Conversation With Prince Philip In 1964 Interviewed For Half An Hour By ABC

A man who briefly chatted to Prince Philip at a function 57 years ago has been asked to reflect on the life and times of the monarch, as part of the ABC’s special coverage of the royal’s death.

The man – who can’t remember exactly what the Prince said to him, but thinks it was probably to ask him his name before moving onto the next person – was labelled a ‘royal expert’, given his intimate relationship with the royal family.

“We want to hear from those who knew the Prince best, and then to hear from those who knew him somewhat, followed by anyone who has ever been in the same vicinity as the Prince over the past 99 years. We’ve got to draw this out for another week at least,” an ABC spokesperson said.

The national broadcaster also sat down with a woman who once knew someone who saw Prince Philip wave at a street parade. “Well, I didn’t actually know her. And she didn’t see him wave as such. But she was standing very close to people who did. And they told him about it, and then someone else passed on the story to me. So you could say that I was part of the Prince’s inner circle ”.

The ABC has so far spoken to 180,000 people about Prince Philip. “We’ve only scratched the surface,” a spokesperson said.

Anyone who has seen Prince Philip before, from any distance, or on TV or in a newspaper, has been asked to contact the ABC immediately to be interviewed about their memories of the Prince.

