Nation ‘At Front Of Queue’ Discovers It Is In Wrong Queue

Australia has been patiently waiting in line for fresh doughnuts, it has been revealed.

“They’re good doughnuts, they’re those really hot ones with lots of sugar on the outside, and there are some glazed ones available as well. But they’re not COVID-19 vaccines I’m afraid,” a spokesperson said.

“I know a lot of you will be disappointed. I know a lot of you were looking forward to getting immunised against a deadly virus. But the truth is that’s a totally different queue. On the plus side, they’re doing a two-for-one on the doughnuts right now so it’s not all bad.

“What I’d suggest you do is grab a doughnut and then head over to the COVID vaccine queue. There’s going to be quite a few countries ahead of you, but you’ll have something to eat while you wait”.

Support The Shovel. Or follow us on Email | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

SHARE THIS STORY