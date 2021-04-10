Follow The Shovel

CLOSE
World
Making Inappropriate Jokes Is What Prince Philip Would Have Wanted

Other News

Making Inappropriate Jokes Is What Prince Philip Would Have Wanted
Prince Philip Died 12 Years Ago, Coroner Confirms
Prince Philip Died Because Meghan Markle Murdered Him, Daily Mail Reporting

Making slightly off jokes about a person’s appearance and background is exactly what the late Prince Philip would have wanted, aides have confirmed.

“He always had that way of making you feel just a little bit awkward,” said a friend, noting the Prince had officially died yesterday but looked as if he had died over a decade ago.

“If he were here today, he would have made a joke, or at the very least said something racist.  

“He had a sense of the occasion. It was in the most serious of moments – moments such as these – that the Prince always had a way of finding just the wrong words.

“Sure, many of his jokes didn’t age well. But then neither did he”.

Support The Shovel. Or follow us on Email | Facebook Twitter Instagram

SHARE THIS STORY
Become a Shovel member. Or follow us on Email | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram