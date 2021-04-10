Making Inappropriate Jokes Is What Prince Philip Would Have Wanted

Making slightly off jokes about a person’s appearance and background is exactly what the late Prince Philip would have wanted, aides have confirmed.

“He always had that way of making you feel just a little bit awkward,” said a friend, noting the Prince had officially died yesterday but looked as if he had died over a decade ago.

“If he were here today, he would have made a joke, or at the very least said something racist.

“He had a sense of the occasion. It was in the most serious of moments – moments such as these – that the Prince always had a way of finding just the wrong words.

“Sure, many of his jokes didn’t age well. But then neither did he”.

Support The Shovel. Or follow us on Email | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

SHARE THIS STORY