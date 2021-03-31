Potato Threatens To Sue For Defamation After ‘Insulting’ Comparisons To Peter Dutton

A creme gold potato says it will start suing social media uses if that’s what it takes to stop the defamatory comparisons to Immigration Minister Peter Dutton.

“I’m sick of it, to be frank,” the potato said in an interview with radio station 2GB. “Every single day I wake up to see these very insulting comparisons, often with an image of me side by side with Peter Dutton, and it’s quite distressing. I’ve had enough”.

The potato said it was tired of being roasted. “I don’t even see the likeness. Well ok, I do, but that’s not the point. The point is it’s not my fault I look like this. How would you like it if every time you went out for a drink people said ‘oh look, that potato totally looks like Peter Dutton. It’s a slur, and I won’t take it any more”.

The potato urged listeners to to live a day in his skin. “I’m just a regular vegetable trying to do my job and yet I’m being compared to someone who locks up kids. Well I’m sorry but I’m not going to put my head in the dirt anymore. I’m not a monster. I’m a potato”.

