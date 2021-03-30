Follow The Shovel

Morrison To Take 50% Pay Cut After Relinquishing Prime Minister For Women Role

Prime Minister for Men Scott Morrison was shocked to learn that his pay packet will be cut in half following his appointment of Marise Payne as Prime Minister for Women, a role which represents over 50% of the population.  

Morrison – who will continue in his role as Prime Minister for Men Who Wish It Was Still 1950 – will now be paid around $275k a year to avoid responsibility, compared with the $550k he previously received to avoid responsibility.

The Prime Minister for Women role had previously been unfilled.

A shocked Morrison told staffers he wasn’t aware that women made up such a large proportion of the population. “Half! Really? There’s that many of them? I thought it was just a few annoying people who protested outside of Parliament House once in a while”.

He later said that Jenny had explained the situation for him, telling him to imagine that half of the population were his daughters. “She has a way of clarifying things,” he said.

John Silkstone

