Use Of Sex Workers At Parliament House First Time MPs Have Ever Paid For Anything

The revelation that sex workers are regularly employed in Parliament House ‘for the pleasure of Coalition MPs’ may be the first time an MP has ever paid for anything themselves, experts say.

“Politicians generally charge the taxpayer for their holidays, book launches, trips to the football, helicopter rides and housing, so this may be the first time they’ve actually dug into their own pocket,” one analyst said.

But others believe more information is required, saying it is likely the cost was reclaimed as an entertainment expense. “We get fucked by politicians every day and we’re asked to pick up the tab. So I don’t see why this would be any different,” one community spokesperson said.

Experts say the use of sex workers may also be a rare time that sex in Parliament House was consensual.

