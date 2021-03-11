ANALYSIS: When rounding up, Australia is just 4 million vaccinations short of its target of 4 million vaccinations by the end of March

Australia is just 4 million vaccinations short of the Government’s target of 4 million vaccinations by the end of the month, when allowing for rounding errors.

It means the country needs to vaccinate 200,000 people a day to reach the target, around 200,000 a day more than the current daily rate of vaccinations.

“At our current rate we’ll hit around 400,000 vaccinations by March 31 – which is exactly what we’d promised, just with one less zero. And as we all know, a zero has no value,” a government spokesperson said.

A worker with inside knowledge of the rollout said the government had become confused and was trying to ‘flatten the curve’ of vaccinations. “I think they’ve forgotten that we need this thing to get out into the community quickly”.

