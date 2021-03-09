Dave Sharma Hits The Streets To Hand Out Free Ironing Boards To Women Voters

Member for Wentworth Dave Sharma has hit the streets again this morning, handing out free irons and ironing boards to female voters in a continuing celebration of International Women’s Day.

“It’s the least we can do for ladies on their special day,” Sharma said, explaining to one group of women how to set up the iron for best results.

“On International Women’s Day of all days, it’s important that our female citizens have the tools they need to iron our shirts”.

He rejected suggestions the move was a hollow gesture, saying he was providing genuine opportunities for women to get the ironing done.

“Day after day I hear women saying they want equal pay, improved work opportunities, better childcare policies and for domestic violence to be taken seriously. I can’t help them with that – I’m just a member of Parliament. But I can secure a deal with Harvey Norman to get a couple of hundred ironing boards out into the community so we can all enjoy better ironed clothing”.

Support The Shovel. Or follow us on Email | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

SHARE THIS STORY