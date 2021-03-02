Aged Care Home Announces Plans To Build $500 Million War Memorial, In Order To Get Proper Government Funding

A nursing home in western Sydney will start work on a half-billion dollar upgrade of its existing war memorial, saying it was the best way to get proper funding from the federal government.

The government, which announced a $500 million upgrade of the Australian War Memorial in Canberra in 2019, has committed a lesser amount to the Aged Care sector, leading some facilities to take matters into their own hands.

A spokesperson for the Fairfield Nursing Home said the home’s existing war memorial – a small fountain in a courtyard – would be upgraded and extended to include a new kitchen, meals area, lawn bowls rink, games area, movie theatre and 4,000 residential rooms.

“It will be a beautiful, peaceful place for people to come to pay their respects, and then stay and live in proper conditions”.

