Prime Minister’s Office to take urgent action against new sexual assault allegations: “We’ll start work on discrediting the woman’s family members immediately”

The Prime Minister’s office says it is treating the latest sexual assault allegation with the utmost urgency and will start work on discrediting the woman’s family and friends immediately.

With a fourth woman coming forward to say she was raped at Parliament House, a staffer within the Prime Minister’s Office said the issue had the office’s full attention.

“When you hear about something as serious as this, your immediate reaction is, what can we do to help? Is there a boyfriend we can get some dirt on? A family member perhaps? Can we reframe this as someone else’s fault? If there’s anything at all we can do to change the narrative and put the blame back on the victim then let’s do that straight away. This is just too serious to ignore”.

The staffer, who did not wished to be named, said helping to undermine a sexual assault victim was a natural human response. “You just want to do what you can to help”.

