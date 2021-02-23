Jobseeker Increase Means Recipients Can Now Afford To Rent An Apartment In Sydney In 1994

The announcement of a $3.47-a-day increase in the Jobseeker allowance has been met with jubilation by people across Australia, who say they will now have the funds to rent a rundown flat in outer Sydney 25 years ago.

The weekly payment now totals $307, enough to easily feed and house a family of four before the turn of the century.

“I kinda don’t know what I’m going to do with all the extra cash,” one Jobkeeper recipient said today. “With $25 extra a week I’d be able to fill up the car with petrol if it was 1983”.

She said if she puts the extra amount aside in a savings account, she’ll have enough for the deposit on a house by 2125.

