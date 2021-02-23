Follow The Shovel

CLOSE
The Nation
Jobseeker Increase Means Recipients Can Now Afford To Rent An Apartment In Sydney In 1994

Other News

Morrison Says He’s Uniquely Qualified To Speak At International Women’s Day Event Given His Wife Is A Woman
Scott Morrison First Victim Of ‘Job Dobber’ Hotline, After Tip-Off Reveals He’s Avoided Work For A Whole Year
Government Strikes Deal With Facebook To Restore News. Also Facebook Now Owns Tasmania.

The announcement of a $3.47-a-day increase in the Jobseeker allowance has been met with jubilation by people across Australia, who say they will now have the funds to rent a rundown flat in outer Sydney 25 years ago.  

The weekly payment now totals $307, enough to easily feed and house a family of four before the turn of the century.

“I kinda don’t know what I’m going to do with all the extra cash,” one Jobkeeper recipient said today. “With $25 extra a week I’d be able to fill up the car with petrol if it was 1983”.

She said if she puts the extra amount aside in a savings account, she’ll have enough for the deposit on a house by 2125.  

Support The Shovel. Or follow us on Email | Facebook Twitter Instagram

SHARE THIS STORY
Become a Shovel member. Or follow us on Email | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram